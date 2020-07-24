Crescent Street in Montreal is going pedestrian-only for the summer

Crescent Street is the latest Montreal street to go pedestrian-only. Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante confirmed the section between Ste. Catherine St. West and Maisonneuve Blvd. West will be car-free for the remainder of the summer.

Until September 30, the stretch of downtown road will be for terraces and foot traffic. The Crescent Street Merchants Association had requested more space to attract shoppers.

"Montrealers will be able to benefit from an additional place in the city centre where it will be pleasant to help the local economy, to eat, or simply to get outside," said Plante.

She said the pedestrianization will strengthen Montreal's reputation as a food and entertainment destination, especially in summer.

Making an artery like Crescent, in the heart of Montreal's struggling downtown core, pedestrian-only is part of the City of Montreal's attempt to revive the area that has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are convinced [it] will provide a positive [experience] for Montrealers and visitors alike, and one which will give a serious boost to merchants who are going through difficult times during the pandemic," said Sandy Greene, director of the Crescent Street Merchants Association.

The city added that pedestrianization of roads makes physical distancing easier and will help avoid a rise in novel coronavirus cases.

Crescent is now the 16th street in the city to close to everything but foot traffic.