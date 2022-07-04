Cries over spilt milk after strike results in million of litres dumped

A labour dispute at a Quebec dairy plant has led to the dumping of 2 million litres of milk since Wednesday.

The 250 workers at the Agropur plant in Granby, Que. began an indefinite strike on June 29.

With the plant now closed, many Quebec dairy farmers are scrambling to get their milk processed before it goes bad.

"The shelf life is very short for milk. And when there's a disruption in the processing, we need to be able to react quickly," dairy farmer Jason Erskine told CTV News.

For Erskine, this means sending the milk out of province, as his farm in Hinchinbrook, Que. is close to the Ontario border.

But for many other farmers, it means throwing the milk away.

"It's no small feat, trying to place that much milk," Erskine said, adding that dumping the dairy is a rare last resort.

According to the union representing the workers (CSD), the strike was sparked by Agropur's plan to extend the workday from eight to 12 hours.

The union said the new schedule would result in the elimination of 30 positions and negatively impact work-life balance for those still employed.

A spokesperson for Agropur told The Canadian Press the company is making every effort to avoid wasting milk and reach a settlement with the union.

With files from The Canadian Press.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.