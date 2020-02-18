Cross-examination of Éric Salvail's alleged sex assault victim continues

The close cross-examination of the alleged victim of former Quebec TV and radio host Éric Salvail continued on Tuesday at the Montreal courthouse.

Salvail, 50, faces charges of sexual assault, harassment and unlawful confinement for events in 1993 involving a single alleged victim.

Salvail's lawyer, Michel Massicotte, questioned accuser Donald Duguay repeatedly about what he insisted were a host of contradictions on the details surrounding the alleged assault.

Massicotte argued the 47-year-old's in-court testimony was different from what he said at the preliminary hearing, as well as his written and video statements to police.

He pressed Duguay about the layout of the Radio-Canada bathroom where the alleged sexual assault took place, as well as the details of what happened.

Monday, Duguay told the court he and Salvail both worked in the mailroom at Radio-Canada when he first experienced unwanted advances from the media star.

He testified that from their first meeting, Salvail made inappropriate comments and tried to seduce him. He said Salvail later grabbed his buttocks a few times, inviting him to have sex.

Despite his repeated rejections and demands that the behaviour stop, Duguay said the abuse only escalated.

The court heard that the two men were no longer working in the same department by Halloween 1993 when Salvail followed Duguay into a washroom, dropped his pants to expose himself and rubbed himself against him.

Duguay testified that it was only when he threatened to scream and report Salvail that he loosened his grip and Duguay was able to flee.

Salvail has pleaded not guilty and opted for trial by judge alone.

He was one of Quebec's most popular entertainers until he left show business in 2017 after allegations of sexual misconduct were published by La Presse.

Duguay's cross-examination is expected to continue until the end of the afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2020.