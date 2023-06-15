iHeartRadio
‘Crucial’ runway upgrades complete at Montreal-Trudeau airport


image.jpg

One of the runways at the Montreal Trudeau International Airport has been repaved, though it’s taken nearly five years to do it.

Construction crews put the finishing touches on the $180 million project on Thursday.

Pavers have been working away since March, pouring 43,000 cubic metres of concrete on top of the old runway.

Airport officials say reopening the runway in time for summer is “crucial” for airport operations.

For the full story, watch the video report above from CTV News Montreal’s Matt Gilmour.

