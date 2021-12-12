CSN daycare strike to end as union ratifies agreement in principle by 93 per cent

Thousands of daycare workers across Quebec will be back on the job as of Monday after formally ratifying a deal that puts an end to a strike affecting about 400 government-subsidized centres.

Union leaders say 93 per cent of members voted in favour of the deal with the provincial government, which was reached on Wednesday.

About 10,000 workers affiliated with the Confederation of National Trade Unions had been on strike since Dec. 1 after negotiations stalled over salary raises for support staff such as kitchen and maintenance employees.

The agreement raises educators' salaries by about 18 per cent over three years, and up to 12.5 per cent for support staff.

It also offers union members an additional bonus equivalent to 3 per cent of pay for hours worked between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

Union representative Stephanie Vachon issued a statement saying the "historic negotiation" represents progress and crediting members' determination and solidarity.

Je suis très heureuse de voir que cette entente de principe de la CSN a été entérinée par une forte majorité.



Le gouvernement est au rendez-vous pour valoriser la profession d'éducatrice mais aussi pour les autres corps d'emploi en CPE.

CSQ ALSO ACHIEVES 95.5 PER CENT SUPPORT

Another major union, the Federation of Early Childhood Workers of Quebec (FIPEQ-CSQ), also ratified their collective agreement with 95.5 per cent voting in favour later on Sunday.

The union released some terms of their collective agreement following the vote. Highlights included salary bumps from 13 to 18 per cent for educators and 8 to 12 per cent for other employees.

Moreover, workers will get a 3 per cent premium for hours worked so far during the pandemic, and a fee for days off spent negotiating, among other changes.

“The solidarity of our members has been remarkable,” said FIPEQ-CSQ president Valerie Grenon in a press release announcing the vote.

“On behalf of all the workers I represent, thank you to all the parents for supporting us in this ordeal.”

FIPEQ-CSQ members will need to vote on a new collective agreement in 14 months.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 12, 2021.