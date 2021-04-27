CSN president accidentally announces plan to resign, run for Longueuil mayor

The president of one of Quebec's most powerful unions is stepping aside to test his luck at politics.

On Tuesday, CSN president Jacques Letourneau announced his intention to step aside in order to run for mayor of Longueuil.

Letourneau has headed the union since 2012 and made the announcement via a video intended for a few dozen employees and activists in his organization, but posted it to the Vimeo video platform for public viewing by mistake, according to the Action Longueuil party.

Following the release, Letourneau made it official in a press release, saying that running for Longueuil mayor is “the natural and logical extension of my commitment to people.”

He described Longueuil as a “flourishing” city, with many projects underway and one that offers a pleasant living environment.

“We must not forget the families and middle class,” he said. “I want to make sure the city remains accessible.”

Letourneau's resignation from the CSN will take effect on June 18. Municipal elections are scheduled for November.

The 58-year-old originally comes from Thetford Mines but now resides in Longueuil. Current mayor Sylvie Parent, under who Action Longueuil party Letourneau plans to run, announced two months ago she would not seek re-election.

Catherine Fournier, MNA for the Marie-Victorin riding, has indicated she was planning on running for Longueuil mayor as well.