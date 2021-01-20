iHeartRadio
CTV Montreal celebrates its 60th anniversary

image.jpg

Today is CTV Montreal’s 60th anniversary!

First called CFCF, gathering news and being a part of the conversation in Montreal is a fulfilling challenge for the whole team.

From radio, to television, to the internet – the technology has changed, but the responsibility stays the same, all driven by people engaged in their community.


Watch the report above by Christine Long, looking back at the last six decades and where we are now. And take a peek at a treasure trove of archival footage.

Do you have any photos with CFCF/CTV Montreal to share with us? Tag us @ctvmontreal on Instagram or Twitter or message us on Facebook. Or email us your photos 

 

