iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

CTV News Montreal at six for Sunday, October 8, 2023


image.jpg

Watch CTV News Montreal at six on Sunday, October 8, 2023, with Amanda Kline.

12
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*