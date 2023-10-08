CTV News Montreal at six for Sunday, October 8, 2023

A Quebec coroner is recommending that authorities urgently analyze how feasible it would be to lower the blood alcohol limit for drivers from 0.08 mg/100 mL to 0.05 mg/100 mL, and amend the Highway Safety Code accordingly.
The move to bar pediatricians from following healthy children is an initiative that was agreed upon between the Quebec government and the Quebec Association of Pediatricians. The goal is to allow pediatricians, who specialize in treating children, to take on the more dire cases rather than follow healthy children -- something a general practitioner is qualified to do.