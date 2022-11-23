Cuisine of Quebec and France celebrated in new cookbook 'Where the River Narrows'
Quebec native J-C Poirier, an award-winning chef of St. Lawrence restaurant in Vancouver, has a cookbook with over 125 recipes celebrating classic dishes from Quebec and France.
He spoke about his new book 'Where the River Narrows: Classic French & Nostalgic Québécois Recipes From St. Lawrence Restaurant.'
Below are three recipes from the book. Click on the links to see them full-size.
Watch the video above for the interview with J-C Poirier
Poulet à La Crème – Braised Chicken in Cream Sauce
Îles Flottantes – Poached Meringues and Crème Anglaise