Cuisine of Quebec and France celebrated in new cookbook 'Where the River Narrows'


image.jpg

Quebec native J-C Poirier, an award-winning chef of St. Lawrence restaurant in Vancouver, has a cookbook with over 125 recipes celebrating classic dishes from Quebec and France.

He spoke about his new book 'Where the River Narrows: Classic French & Nostalgic Québécois Recipes From St. Lawrence Restaurant.'

Below are three recipes from the book. Click on the links to see them full-size.

Watch the video above for the interview with J-C Poirier


 

Terrine Chaude de Homard



 

 


 

 

 

Poulet à La Crème – Braised Chicken in Cream Sauce

 



 


Îles Flottantes – Poached Meringues and Crème Anglaise


 

