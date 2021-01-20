Curfew and the homeless: Plante asks police to show 'lots and lots and lots' of discretion

Mayor Valérie Plante says she's asking Montreal police to continue to show much more diplomacy when it comes to the curfew and the homeless community.

Plante's statement at this morning's executive committee meeting comes after Premier François Legault rejected her demands for a curfew exemption for the homeless.

Plante made the request in the wake of the recent death of a homeless Innu man. The body of Raphaël André was found in a portable toilet not far from The Open Door day shelter he often frequented that was closed because of a recent COVID outbreak.

Plante said she was sorry to hear the Quebec premier refuse her request, adding "we mustn't increase the feeling of insecurity of a fragile community."

Plante said they want to adhere to the public health regulations so they made the request but "we will keep pushing for this exemption."

"We've also asked Montreal police to continue to demonstrate lots and lots and lots of discretion and to continue in the vein of a very human approach, especially here in downtown where have many homeless people," said Plante.

Plante said at the meeting that more overnight beds for the homeless are on the way, with the collaboration of CARE Montreal and CAP St-Barnabé. CARE Montreal confirmed to CJAD 800 that they will be set up at the Pierre-Charbonneau Centre in the east end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.