Curfew: Dog-walking past 10 p.m. now permitted

Ita Skoblinski walks her dog Waylon, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Montreal. Skoblinski adopted her dog during the pandemic and posted a joking offer online to let people walk her dog after curfew and got tons of answers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

It’s official: dogs and their owners can now go outside past 10 p.m. But just like last year’s curfew, whether Fido is doing his business or going for a stroll, he and his owner must stay within a one kilometre radius of the home.

Dog owners were outraged over the weekend to learn that taking their dog out late at night was a no-go, according to curfew rules.

In response to the backlash, Quebec has since issued a decree which adds dog-walking to the list of activities exempted from the curfew.

Other exemptions include going to the pharmacy to pick up a prescription, travelling to or from work or classes, and travelling to or from a hospital, clinic, dentist office, optometrist office, or vaccination clinic. Homeless people are also exempted from curfew restrictions.   

