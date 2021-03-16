Curfew pushed back to 9:30 starting tomorrow, everyone to get a shot by June 24

By Adam Kovac

MONTREAL — Quebecers in red zones will be able to enjoy more of the days as they get longer, with Premier Francois Legault announcing Tuesday that curfew restrictions will be eased.

While much of the province has seen its alert level reduced to orange, and the curfew pushed back to 9:30 each night, Montreal and its surrounding areas, such as Laval, are still classified as red zones, with a curfew that begins at 8 p.m.

But with the number of new COVID-19 cases per day, hospitalizations and deaths dropping, Legault said that will no longer be the case, as the curfew in red zones will become 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. as of Wednesday.

On Monday, Legault had hinted that the curfew could soon be relaxed, saying that topic had been discussed by the cabinet over the weekend.

The announcement comes just days after Quebecers changed their clocks. Experts have said that with the days getting longer and weather getting warmer, people in the red zones could prove more resistant to being told to be inside by 8 p.m.

The other remaining red zones are Monteregie, Laval, Lanaudiere and the Laurentians.

FETE NATIONALE

The premier says the by mid-April, everyone over age 65 who wants one, will have received a COVID-19 vaccination. He says that as of the Fete Nationale, June 24th, every Quebecer who wants a shot should be able to get one.

BACK TO CLASS IN ORANGE ZONES

Legault also announced that secondary 3, 4 and 5 students in Quebec's orange zones will be able to return to class every day as of March 22. Currently, students are only attending class on alternate days.

THREE ZONES SWITCH TO YELLOW

The curfew will not be a concern any longer as of March 26, as Cote-Nord, Nord-du-Quebec and Gaspesie-Iles-de-la-Madeleine will be reclassified as yellow zones.

— with files from Jason Mayoff (CJAD 800)

— this is a developing story that will be updated.