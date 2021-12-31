Curfews work, Quebec health ministry claims by citing multiple studies

The Quebec government is pointing to numerous studies to back up why it decided to impose a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on Quebecers, following the astronomical rise in COVID-19 cases across the province.

"The curfew is an exceptionally severe measure," the province's health ministry (MSSS) admits. "It should only be applied when other measures to reduce transmission have been put in place but are not successful, as is currently the case."

Anyone caught violating the curfew could be subjected to fines ranging from $1,000 to $6,000.

This isn't the first curfew Quebecers have seen during the almost two-year course of the pandemic.

From January to May of this year, people were asked to stay home starting at either 8 p.m. or 9:30 p.m., depending on the region.

"Observational studies show that it was useful in preventing travel and gatherings at a time when the number of cases in the general population remained high," the MSSS states.

The government notes not only did it look at the epidemiological situation in Quebec, it also took note of other curfews "in France and other jurisdictions," which showed that the measure "could reduce hospitalizations."

Nevertheless, the MSSS acknowledges that many studies showed "negative impacts on lifestyle," but did not elaborate on what this meant.

"The advantages and disadvantages of all measures are assessed and the measures recommended by public health are based primarily on health considerations, in addition to managing risks and threats to the population," the government notes.

These risks include:

the general health care situation;

the capacity of the health care system;

the epidemiological situation;

the vulnerable population;

transmission control and vaccination rates.

In addition to the curfew, the Quebec government has imposed numerous other restrictions, including no private gatherings and the closing of restaurant dining rooms.

Places of worship must also close and stores will shut on Sundays for the next three weeks, except for depanneurs, gas stations and pharmacies.

Schools across the province will now return to class on Jan. 17.