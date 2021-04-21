Curtains rising on Cirque du Soleil shows in the coming months

After a nearly 400-day hiatus caused by COVID-19, Cirque du Soleil will relaunch four of its major shows in the coming months.

Cirque du Soleil Group said Wednesday that O will return to the Bellagio Hotel on July 1, and Mystere at Treasure Island in Las Vegas on June 28.

The #CirqueduSoleil sun is rising! Thrilled to announce that Mystere, O, KOOZA and Luzia will shine again as they return to their stages. More info: https://t.co/83fAmeriYx #intermissionisover pic.twitter.com/pINmRJoCXz

Similarly, the touring show Kooza in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic will resume in November 2021. Luzia at the Royal Albert Hall in London will also recommence in January 2022.

In a news release, Cirque du Soleil Group president and CEO Daniel Lamarre said he was relieved and happy, as it had been nearly 400 days since the cirque was forced to shut down.

He said he was "proud of the resilience" of the cirque's artists and employees.

-- this report by the Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2021.