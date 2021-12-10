Cutting-edge cancer treatment coming to Montreal man, but fundraiser would bring it to many more

David Platts has a rare liver cancer, and he's getting a rare treatment to try to tackle it -- but he, and local doctors, hope many more patients will get the same chance.

A process called "targeted therapy," only approved in the U.S. in April 2020, zeroes in on certain cells without destroying harmless ones.

"It’s very exciting. I’m among the first, if not the first in Canada to be on this new drug and I’m looking forward to seeing how it works," Platts said.

It has far fewer side effects than something like chemotherapy, but comes with a very hefty price tag which, in case case, is being covered after a multimillion-dollar donation from BMO.

The MUHC Foundation is now hoping to raise an even bigger amount to bring the same therapy to others.

Watch the video above for CTV's full report.