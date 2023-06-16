iHeartRadio
Cycling safety concerns raised about road on Mont Royal


image.jpg

There are renewed concerns about safety on Camillien-Houde, the road that goes over Mount Royal.

The road is shared by vehicles and cyclists and is still at the centre of a debate about how the mountain should be used. A cyclist recently observed a car crash that he says was troubling.

Antoine Coallier's 18-year-old cousin Clement Ouimet was killed when a car struck him in 2017. Coallier told La Presse that on June 8 he was cycling and saw a car speeding and crashing into a median.

Luckily, he was on the other side of the road, but he says hardly anything has changed since his cousin died. In fact, the crash he observed was in the same spot where his cousin was killed.

Watch the video above for the full report by CTV News Montreal's Max Harrold. 

12

