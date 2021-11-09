Cyclist, 66, in critical condition after collision with dump truck in Villeray

A cyclist in his 60s is fighting for his life in hospital after he was struck by a dump truck and pinned underneath the vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the collision happened near the intersection of St-Laurent Boulevard and De Liège Street in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood.

The cyclist, a 66-year-old man, was sent to hospital in critical condition, according to Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant with the Montreal police.

Preliminary information indicates that the driver of the truck was heading south on St-Laurent and collided with the cyclist on De Liège, Brabant said. Firefighters were called in to help free the man from underneath the vehicle.

The driver, a man in his 60s, was treated for shock at the scene of the collision but was not injured.

Road closures were in effect Tuesday afternoon near the crash site as police continue to investigate the collision.