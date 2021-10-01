iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Cyclist dies after collision with school bus in Drummondville

image.jpg

A cyclist has died after a collision with a school bus Thursday afternoon in Drummondville.

The incident occurred at 2:50 p.m. on Saint-Pierre Street.

The cyclist, who was riding an electric bike, was not wearing a helmet, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

"Given that the cyclist was riding an electric bicycle, was he travelling at a higher speed than we are used to seeing? This is the kind of hypothesis that is being studied by the investigators," said SQ Sergeant Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

When police arrived on site, the victim was suffering from serious injuries and was taken to hospital, but died later that evening.

The driver of the school bus was the only person onboard the vehicle.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 1, 2021.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error