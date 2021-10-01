Cyclist dies after collision with school bus in Drummondville

A cyclist has died after a collision with a school bus Thursday afternoon in Drummondville.

The incident occurred at 2:50 p.m. on Saint-Pierre Street.

The cyclist, who was riding an electric bike, was not wearing a helmet, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

"Given that the cyclist was riding an electric bicycle, was he travelling at a higher speed than we are used to seeing? This is the kind of hypothesis that is being studied by the investigators," said SQ Sergeant Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

When police arrived on site, the victim was suffering from serious injuries and was taken to hospital, but died later that evening.

The driver of the school bus was the only person onboard the vehicle.

