Cyclist hit by vehicle in Montreal's Village neighbourhood

A 45-year-old female cyclist was hit by a vehicle in Montreal's Village neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) said that several 911 calls at around 8:50 a.m. reported a cyclist being hit at the busy intersection a block west of the Papineau metro station.

Police spokesperson Veronique Dubuc said the 23-year-old male driver was headed south on Papineau Avenue when the vehicle collided with the cyclist.

"At the corner of Ste. Catherine Street, the cyclist was crossing the street westbound," said Dubuc. "The collision occurred at the intersection."

Police say the victim was conscious when the paramedics arrived. She was transported to the hospital with upper body injuries, but is expected to recover.

The collision occurred a block from where a 43-year-old man was struck and killed by a heavy truck on July 4. Another cyclist was hit by a bus a block from that incident on Maisonneuve Avenue later in the night on the same day.

