Cyclist in critical condition after being hit by car in LaSalle

A 27-year-old cyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the Angrignon Boulevard overpass in Montreal's LaSalle borough.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the incident happened at 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

The force says the cyclist was on the overpass when they collided with the car, which was heading southbound.

The cyclist was rushed to hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

The 29-year-old driver was treated for shock, but did not have to be taken to hospital.

Montreal police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 17, 2021.