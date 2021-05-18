iHeartRadio
Cyclist in critical condition after being hit by car in West Island

image.jpg

A cyclist in his or her 40s is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the West Island.

Police say the person was cycling near the corner of Anse a l’Orme Rd. and Senneville Rd., just southwest of Cap St-Jacques, shortly after noon when the collision happened.

Police and paramedics gave differing reports of the gender of the victim. He or she went into cardiac arrest and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the car was a woman who, after the collision, hit a tree and needed to be taken to hospital as well for her injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

