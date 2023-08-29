iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Cyclist in critical condition after collision with car in Sherbrooke, Que.


FILE: A police car with flashing lights is seen on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

A 39-year-old cyclist was in critical condition following a collision with a car early Tuesday evening in Sherbrooke, Que.

The accident occurred around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, at the intersection of King St. W and Fraser St., according to the Sherbrooke Police Department.

At the time, a motorist was travelling westbound on King St. W. At the same time, a cyclist travelling southbound on Fraser St. turned on to King and collided with the vehicle at high speed," said the SPS in its account of the events.

By Tuesday evening, the 39-year-old cyclist's life was still in danger. The two people in the vehicle, a driver and a passenger, were not injured.

Investigators and forensic identification technicians were on the scene to survey the area and interview witnesses.

All hypotheses are still being considered at this time, according to police, which reported that traffic was at a standstill in the area on Tuesday evening.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 19, 2023

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*