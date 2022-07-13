iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Cyclist in critical condition after collision with SUV in Brossard

A 25-year-old cyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with an SUV in Brossard.

A 25-year-old cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision with an SUV in Brossard, on the South Shore of Montreal.

The incident took place on the corner of Taschereau Boulevard and Authier Street at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday.

The man was transferred to hospital "with injuries all over his body," according to Mélanie Mercille, a spokesperson with Longueuil police (SPAL).

He was wearing a helmet but is currently in critical condition, and officers say they fear for his life.

Mise à jour du @PoliceSPAL pour l’accident à Brossard : la scène est terminée et les 3 voies sur le boulevard Taschereau sont ouvertes à nouveau à la circulation. Nous craignons pour la vie du cycliste, un homme âgé de 25 ans. pic.twitter.com/qDJjl9y8nI

— Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) July 13, 2022

The three eastbound lanes of Taschereau Boulevard were closed to traffic in the area as police investigated the cause of the incident.

The road has since been reopened.

The SUV driver was not injured; however, the vehicle's hood and windshield suffered significant damage.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*