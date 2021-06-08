Cyclist in her 60s killed after collision with a vehicle in Monteregie

A cyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle in the city of Marieville in Quebec's Montérégie region Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saint-Césaire Road.

The cyclist, a woman in her 60s, succumbed to her injuries a few hours after being transported to hospital. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The colllsion occurred in an area where the speed limit is 70 km/h. An investigation is underway to determine the cause and circumstances of the collision.

Saint-Césaire Road was closed until 7:00 p.m.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 8, 2021.