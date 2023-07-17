iHeartRadio
Cyclist killed in collision with truck in Quebec's Eastern Townships


Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A cyclist was killed in an accident involving a truck on Sunday evening in the municipality of Saint-Sébastien, in Quebec's Eastern Townships.

The collision occurred around 6 p.m. on Route 263 near Route de la Station. The truck, which had a trailer attached, was travelling in the same direction as the cyclist.

"The truck apparently hit the cyclist for a reason that has yet to be determined," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Camille Savoie.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

An SQ re-enactor went to the site to clarify the causes and circumstances surrounding this event. Route 263 is currently closed to traffic for the duration of the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 17, 2023.

