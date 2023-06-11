iHeartRadio
Cyclist killed in crash near Quebec City's Grand Theatre


Quebec City police (SPVQ). (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A cyclist has died after falling near the Grand Théâtre in Quebec City.

Emergency services were alerted to the victim in a pool of blood on Jacques-Parizeau Street by a 911 call at around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday.

"Preliminary information given to dispatchers indicates that a young man was unconscious on the ground and bleeding heavily," said the Quebec City police department (SPVQ) in a news release. "Witnesses to the event also mention seeing the victim on a bike take a bad fall from a height."

Resuscitation maneuvers were performed on the cyclist, a 23-year-old man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

SPVQ Investigators and forensic identification technicians were called to the scene to better understand the circumstances surrounding this event.

For the moment, the preferred theory is that the death was accidental, although the investigation is still ongoing.

The SPVQ investigation is continuing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 11, 2023.

12

