Cyclist killed while trying to avoid pedestrian

One man's evasive maneuver ended up proving fatal after a freak accident in Ile-Bizard Sunday evening.

According to police a 72-year-old cyclist was riding his bike along Bord-du-Lac. As he approached the intersection of Terasse Page a young pedestrian stepped out into the street.

The cyclist tried to avoid running over the young man, but in his attempt to avoid the collision he lost control of his bike and fell.

Police said the man was wearing a helmet but did not survive the fall.

The 21-year-old pedestrian was treated for shock.