Pedestrian dead, cyclist in critical condition after separate collisions in Montreal


FILE PHOTO -- Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

Montreal police say a pedestrian is dead and a cyclist is in critical condition after two separate traffic collisions on Wednesday.

In the first collision, police said they received multiple 911 calls around 4:25 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian who was struck near the intersection of Hutchison Street and Jean-Talon Boulevard in the city's Park Extension neighbourhood.

The victim, an 88-year-old woman, suffered upper body injuries and was unconscious when she was sent to hospital. She succumbed to her injuries Thursday morning. 

The vehicle was travelling south on Hutchison Street when it collided with the woman, according to Julien Lévesque, a Montreal police spokesperson.

The driver, a 65-year-old man, was not injured.

Shortly after, police were called to another collision scene in Montreal East.

Officers received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. after a cyclist in his 70s was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Marien Avenue and Sherbrooke St.

The cyclist suffered serious upper body injuries and was sent to hospital. The 46-year-old driver was not injured.

Lévesque said both incidents are under investigation.

