Cyclist recovering in hospital after being struck by car while crossing the street

A cyclist is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported that several 911 calls around 5 p.m. alerted emergency response authorities about a man who was hit while crossing Jean-Talon St. by a car travelling north on Rockland St.

The 46-year-old man suffered severe injuries to his head and legs, SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc said.

"He was transported to the hospital and he's now considered out of danger," said Dubuc.

The 45-year-old female driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital as well and is being treated for nervous shock.

There is a collision unit on the scene to determine all the circumstances that led to the accident.