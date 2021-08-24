iHeartRadio
32°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Cyclist recovering in hospital after being struck by car while crossing the street

A Montreal police car is seen Friday, April 5, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A cyclist is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported that several 911 calls around 5 p.m. alerted emergency response authorities about a man who was hit while crossing Jean-Talon St. by a car travelling north on Rockland St.

The 46-year-old man suffered severe injuries to his head and legs, SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc said.

"He was transported to the hospital and he's now considered out of danger," said Dubuc.

The 45-year-old female driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital as well and is being treated for nervous shock.

There is a collision unit on the scene to determine all the circumstances that led to the accident. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error