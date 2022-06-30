iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Cyclist seriously injured after collision with car in Saint-Laurent

image.png

A 23-year-old cyclist is in critical condition after a collision with a car late Wednesday night in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call about the incident at 11:05 p.m. on Saint-Croix Boulevard, near Côte-de-Liesse Road.

"For an unknown reason, the cyclist got in front of the car that was heading south on Saint-Croix when he got hit," explains Montreal police spokesperson Mariane Allaire-Morin. "The victim suffered from serious upper body injuries and was brought to hospital in critical condition. We do fear for his life."

The driver, a 41-year-old man, was treated for shock.

Collision investigators and reconstructionists are working to establish the events leading up to the incident.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*