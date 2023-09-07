iHeartRadio
Cyclist seriously injured when struck by vehicle in downtown Montreal


Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A cyclist sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Montreal on Thursday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) reports that around 7 a.m., a 911 call came in about the collision on Aylmer Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard in the Ville Marie borough downtown.

"When the police officers were on site, they assisted a man, 31 years old, with injuries to the upper body," said SPVM spokesperson Julien Levesque.

The cyclist was conscious when he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Levesque said hospital authorities have since reported that his condition has stabilized, and he's "considered out of danger."

The 66-year-old man who was driving the vehicle was uninjured.

Police say the vehicle was heading north on Aylmer when it collided with the cyclist who was heading east on de Maisonneuve.

A perimeter is set up in the area, and people are advised to avoid the area.

Collision experts from the SPVM are on the scene to analyze the causes and circumstances leading to the crash.  

