Daily coronavirus cases continue to drop as Quebec reports 1,386 new cases of COVID-19, 55 deaths

Quebec added 1,386 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as daily case counts continue to trend downwards.

The province also reported 55 new deaths, for a total of 9,142.

There are 19,010 known active cases in Quebec as recoveries outnumbered new cases, with 2,250 people reportedly virus-free on Tuesday.

Since March, 245,734 have been infected by the virus, of which 217,575 have now recovered.

Among those 55 deaths, 16 occurred in the last 24 hours, 33 between Jan. 12 and 17 and six happened before Jan. 12.

The number of hospitalizations increased by nine compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 1,500.

Among these, the number of people in intensive care decreased by five, for a total of 212.

TESTING

Quebec conducted 20,412 tests on Jan. 17, of which 1,634 found positive results. This represents a positivity rate of 8 per cent.

The province reports its testing figures two days after the date in question.

VACCINES

On Jan. 18, 10,514 doses of vaccine were administered, for a total of 164,053.

1.9 per cent of Quebec's population has now recieved the vaccine.

During the last seven days (since Jan. 12), 64,543 people recieved a dose, for a daily average of 9,220 people.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal was once again the most affected region, reporting 479 new cases, for a total of 87,618 since March.

Following Montreal, Monteregie was next, adding 268 new cases, for a total of 35,049, then Quebec City (127 new, 20,576 total), Laval (125 new, 20,666 total), and the Laurentides (97 new, 13,405 total)