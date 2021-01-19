Daily coronavirus cases continue to drop as Quebec reports 1,386 new cases of COVID-19, 55 deaths

By Luca Caruso-Moro



MONTREAL — Quebec added 1,386 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as daily case counts continue to trend downwards.

The province also reported 55 new deaths, for a total of 9,142.

Since March, 245,734 have been infected by the virus, of which 217,575 have now recovered.

Among those 55 deaths, 16 occurred in the last 24 hours, 33 between Jan. 12 and 17 and six happened before Jan. 12.

The number of hospitalizations increased by nine compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 1,500.

Among these, the number of people in intensive care decreased by five, for a total of 212.

Montreal was once again the most affected region, reporting 479 new cases, for a total of 87,618 since March.