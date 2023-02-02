iHeartRadio
Dairy giant Saputo to permanently close 3 U.S. facilities, expand and build others


Dairy giant Saputo Inc. has announced sweeping changes to its U.S. operations, saying it will permanently close three facilities, build a new packaging facility and expand string cheese operations. A sign at a Montreal Saputo plant is shown on Jan.13, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Dairy giant Saputo Inc. has announced sweeping changes to its U.S. operations, saying it will permanently close three facilities, build a new packaging facility and expand string cheese operations.

The Montreal-based company says the goal of the capital investments and consolidation is to streamline its manufacturing footprint in the United States.

Saputo says it's spending $240 million on a new cut-and-wrap facility in Franklin, Wis., which is slated to be fully operational in late 2025 and create 600 jobs, while also investing $75 million to expand string cheese operations on the U.S. West Coast.

Once the new and expanded facilities are up and running, the company says it will permanently shutter facilities in Big Stone, S.D., Green Bay, Wis., and South Gate, Calif.

The company did not immediately respond to questions about how many jobs could be lost as a result of the closures.

Saputo CEO Lino Saputo says the changes will lay the groundwork for future growth in the United States while improving the company's cost structure.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 2, 2023

