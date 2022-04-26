'Dandelion Challenge': Quebecers encouraged to grow out lawns in May for pollinators

Several municipalities in Quebec have joined the 'Dandelion Challenge' launched last year by Miel et Compagnie, a beekeeping company in Portneuf, to raise awareness of the vital contribution of pollinating insects.

Dandelions, the first flowers to bloom in spring, are an important source of pollen and nectar for the survival of these insects. However, they are currently experiencing an unprecedented rate of extinction, in particular due to the Varroa destructor pest.

The 'Dandelion Challenge' invites people not to mow their lawns, including the dandelions and other flowers it contains, during the whole month of May in order to offer pollen and nectar to the insects.



