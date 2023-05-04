Darth Verdun, Bobaventure, Joli Hutt: Montreal metro goes all in for May the Fourth

Daniel J. Rowe

CTVNewsMontreal.ca Digital Reporter

Next stop: C3PIE-IX.

No that is not a typo, it's May the Fourth.

Montreal's metro authority took Star Wars Day to the next level this year, relabelling metro stops throughout its network.

Riders will be getting off at "Luc Je Suis Ton Prefontaine," "Beaudry Wan Kenobi" and "Cote-Vertu-de-la-Force" on Thursday.

"Will you make this a shirt available at your shop like you did for the Christmas version," wrote one Instagram user. "Would love to have one."

"I particularly enjoyed Darth Verdun!" wrote another.