Day of mourning in Windsor as body of second worker, age 22, recovered from rubble

It's a day of mourning for employees at the Domtar Windsor plant and their families, after two workers died in the collapse of multi-storey scaffolding earlier this week.

The general manager of the Windsor plant, Sylvain Bricault, sent his condolences to the family and colleagues of Yan Baillargeon, 39, and Hugo Paré, 22, whose bodies were found in the rubble.

Domtar said it is cooperating with ongoing investigations by the Quebec provincial police and the province's workers' health and safety board to determine the cause of the crash.

Sherbrooke fire chief Stéphane Simoneau told reporters on Wednesday that workers were trapped in a silo some 60 metres high when the scaffolding installed inside it collapsed early Tuesday.

The workers were employed by a company that did major work at the Windsor plant.

"You will understand that this tragedy affects and upsets us all," said Bricault.

"It is a day of mourning. This is why we are focusing our efforts on supporting workers in these tragic times."

Baillargeon's body was recovered and his name announced on Wednesday evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 28, 2021.