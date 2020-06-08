Daycares in Quebec's 'cold zones' allowed to increase child-to-adult ratio on Monday

Quebec is authorizing daycares outside of the Montreal area, the Joliette regional county municipality and the city of L'Épiphanie to increase their child-to-educator ratios.

In a press release Sunday afternoon, the minister of families announced that as of Monday, educational daycares will be able to receive up to 75 per cent of the maximum number of children indicated on their licenses. The number was previously 50 per cent.

For home childcares, the authorized ratio will be five children if the caregiver is alone and seven children if an assistant is present.

The ministry explained that it made this decision “taking into account the evolution of knowledge relating to the virus’ transmission and the pandemic situation” and it made clear that the establishments affected by the new rules were located in “cold zones.”

This phase of daycares’ reopening has been approved by public health, said the ministry, adding that the ratios are constantly reassessed.

“In addition to improving the quality of life for families, this new phase of reopening childcare services will allow many parents to return to the job market,” wrote Minister of Families Mathieu Lacombe in the press release.

He also noted that reconciling family and work is an “important issue” and that many parents will now be able to “find a certain balance in life.”