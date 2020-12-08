iHeartRadio
Days after appointment, Quebec vaccine czar steps down for health reasons

Just days after being named to the post, Quebec's vaccine czar is stepping down.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Christian Dube announced Jerome Gagnon, who was tasked with overseeing the rollout of Quebec's mass vaccination program, was resigning from the position “for health reasons.” Dube did not specify the nature of the health problems.

Gagnon will be replaced by Daniel Pare, who has been President and CEO of the Chaudiere-Appalaches regional health authority since 2015.

In a statement, Dube reassured Quebecers that the major logistical operation that will begin next week and go on for many months will not be delayed or slowed by the change.

Quebec expects to vaccinate 650,000 by the end of March, 2021.

Gagnon, a veteran public servant, was appointed to the vaccine czar position at the end of November. 

