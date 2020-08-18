iHeartRadio
Daytime shooting inside Montreal tattoo parlour leaves one man injured

Montreal police are investigating after a noon-hour shooting at a tattoo parlour in the east end.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the lower body inside the shop on Henri-Bourassa Blvd East. The shooter walked inside the second-floor shop and fired at least one shot before fleeing the scene.

No one else was injured.

The shooter is still at large, say police.

