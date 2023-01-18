DDO to keep bilingual status after falling short of Bill 96 English-language threshold

The Town of Dollard-de-Ormeaux (DDO) on Montreal’s West Island has formally requested that the province maintain its bilingual status -- a move that Mayor Alex Bottausci said “saddens” him.

"It saddens me that this legal process must be invoked to protect the inherent right of our residents to receive communications in the language of their choice," said Bottausci in a Wednesday news release.

Council voted unanimously to keep their status on Tuesday after receiving a letter from Quebec’s French language ministry notifying the town that it didn’t have enough native English speakers to be considered officially bilingual.

That threshold is 50 per cent under Quebec’s French Language Charter, most recently updated by the controversial Bill 96.

According to the L’Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF), the body in charge of enforcing the law, only 45.2 per cent of DDO residents said English was their mother tongue on the 2021 census survey.

"Therefore, we inform you that under the second paragraph of Article 29.2, the recognition obtained by your municipality will be withdrawn," wrote the office in a letter to council.

The law allows the municipalities to maintain their status if requested, which DDO did on Tuesday.

"I am proud to lead a council that recognizes and celebrates the richness of having a bilingual and multilingual community," said the mayor.

"This process will allow Dollard-des-Ormeaux to maintain its bilingual status and continue to serve its residents in both official languages."

Prior to the passing of Bill 96, nearly 90 cities, towns and boroughs in Quebec were considered officially bilingual, a designation allowing them to offer services, post signage and mail communications in the country's two official languages.

Jurisdictions without this status must communicate only in French, with few exceptions.

Since its passing, the office has sent out 48 notices to jurisdictions that could lose their bilingual status, including Pierrefonds-Roxboro, where 36 per cent of residents listed English as their mother tongue, Kirkland (46 per cent), and Dorval (47 per cent).

The town of Otterburn Park, which has just 7.2 per cent of the population with English as their mother tongue, passed a resolution on Monday to retain its bilingual status.

This is a developing story that will be updated.