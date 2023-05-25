iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Deadly collision in Messines, Outaouais: Police seek witness in pickup truck


A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are appealing to the public to find the driver of a pickup truck that may have witnessed a head-on collision that killed two people Wednesday morning in Messines, in the Outaouais region.

"We are looking for the occupant(s) of a white pickup truck that was driving on Highway 105, southbound, near the [Maniwaki] airport, in the same hours that the collision occurred," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard Wednesday evening.

The accident involving two other vehicles occurred on Highway 105 around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, not far from the site of a fatal road accident two days earlier.

A man in his thirties and a woman in her twenties, who were in the same vehicle, were transported to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The man driving the other vehicle was injured.

The SQ has not yet determined which of the two vehicles, travelling in opposite directions, deviated from its lane.

"Anyone with information on this event is asked to contact the Sûreté du Québec's Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264," said Bernard. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 25, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*