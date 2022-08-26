iHeartRadio
Deal sought for Quebec woman accused of trying to poison Trump

This photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, showing the booking photo of Pascale Ferrier. Ferrier, accused of mailing a package containing ricin to the White House, included a threatening letter in which she told President Donald Trump to “give up and remove your application for this election." That's according to court papers filed Sept. 22. Pascale Ferrier was arrested on Sept. 20 at the New York-Canada border THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, HO - Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office

U.S. prosecutors are seeking formal approval to offer a plea deal to the Quebec woman accused of sending poison to former President Donald Trump.

U.S. Attorney Michael Friedman told the court in Washington that a draft plea agreement has been discussed with Pascale Ferrier's lawyers.

However, he needs approval from the Justice Department's national security division before he can formally offer the deal.

The plea agreement would address the three counts the Longueuil woman faces in Washington, D.C., and the 16 federal counts she faces in Texas.

Pascale Ferrier, who is being held in a D.C.-area prison, is accused of sending envelopes containing the ricin poison to the White House and several law enforcement officials in Texas in 2020.

She is due back in court on Sept. 28.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 26, 2022

