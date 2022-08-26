Deal sought for Quebec woman accused of trying to poison Trump

U.S. prosecutors are seeking formal approval to offer a plea deal to the Quebec woman accused of sending poison to former President Donald Trump.

U.S. Attorney Michael Friedman told the court in Washington that a draft plea agreement has been discussed with Pascale Ferrier's lawyers.

However, he needs approval from the Justice Department's national security division before he can formally offer the deal.

The plea agreement would address the three counts the Longueuil woman faces in Washington, D.C., and the 16 federal counts she faces in Texas.

Pascale Ferrier, who is being held in a D.C.-area prison, is accused of sending envelopes containing the ricin poison to the White House and several law enforcement officials in Texas in 2020.

She is due back in court on Sept. 28.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 26, 2022