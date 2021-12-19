iHeartRadio
Death of firefighter while on duty prompts a Quebec provincial police investigation

Boischatel-l'Ange-Gardien Fire Department logo

The Quebec provincial police say its major crimes unit is investigating the death of a firefighter, who died while on duty Saturday night near the capital city.

Police say a fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. in Boischatel, Que., where one of the firefighters was reportedly injured while fighting the blaze.

Beatrice Dorsainville, a spokesperson with the provincial police, says the man was taken to the hospital but he died of his injuries during the night.

This is the second Quebec firefighter to lose his life during an operation in the past two months.

Pierre Lacroix of the Montreal fire department drowned the night of Oct. 17 after the rescue boat he was in capsized and he became trapped underneath it.

Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault issued a tweet today, saying the firefighters' death represents "altruism in its purest form" and expressed her condolences to their families and colleagues.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 19, 2021. 

