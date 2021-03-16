iHeartRadio
Death of pedestrian during Montreal police operation being investigated

Quebec's police watchdog unit is investigating a hit-and-run involving the death of a 79-year-old civilian during a police intervention on Tuesday.

According to the Bureau of Independent Investigators, the incident occurred during an SPVM traffic radar operation, when a vehicle was detected speeding. A police officer signalled for the driver to stop, but they continued driving.

The officer began pursuing the vehicle and the driver lost control, striking a pedestrian.

The victim was taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle then fled on foot and police officers found the vehicle had been reported stolen.  

