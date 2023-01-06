iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

December unemployment rate 5% in Canada, 4% in Quebec


image.jpg

Canada's unemployment rate was 5 per cent in December, down 0.1 percentage points from the previous month.

Statistics Canada reports that employment increased by 104,000 (0.5 per cent) last month in Canada. Employment in December was up 0.7 percent from its peak in May.

December's job growth was driven primarily by full-time work, which increased for the third consecutive month.

Employment among youths aged 15 to 24 increased by 2.7 per cent in December; among those aged 55 and over, it rose by 0.7 per cent, mainly in the 55 to 64 age group.

In Quebec, the December unemployment rate was 4 percent, up 0.2 percentage points in one month.

After increasing in three of the previous four months, Quebec employment remained relatively stable.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 6, 2022. 

 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*