Decision on Habs home-game capacity for Stanley Cup final coming today: public health

A senior Quebec public health official says a decision on capacity at upcoming Montreal Canadiens home games for the Stanley Cup final will be announced today.

The Montreal Canadiens organization said Tuesday it had asked the government to ease COVID-19 health restrictions and increase capacity at the Bell Centre to 10,500 people, up from 3,500.

Dr. Richard Masse, a strategic medical adviser at the Health Department, told reporters today discussions around the request are ongoing.

He says the department's decision should be announced in the coming hours.

Masse says public health is open to the idea of having outdoor screenings of upcoming Canadiens games, which had been suggested by Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

The Canadiens first home game in their Stanley Cup final series against the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Friday. The Habs trail in the series 1-0.