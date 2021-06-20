Deconfinement in Quebec continues with three region entering green zones

Quebec Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dube is inviting Quebecers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to obtain their proof of vaccination, if they have not already done so.

In a an early Sunday morning tweet, Dube added the link to obtain this proof of vaccination on the quebec.ca website.

Preuve de vaccination : vous avez été vaccinés , alors prenez deux minutes pour obtenir votre preuve vaccinale sur le site de https://t.co/WpVPJRfGmD. ⁦@sante_qc⁩ https://t.co/xITQHxJl1E

Three new regions will also go green on Monday: Bas-Saint-Laurent, Saguenay--Lac-Saint-Jean and Mauricie--Centre-du-Quebec.

This zone change includes some relaxation of sanitary rules.

For example, gatherings in homes and on private property will now be permitted with a maximum of 10 people from three different addresses.

In yellow zones, only two families are permitted.

In restaurants and bars, it will be possible in green zones to have up to 10 people around the same table. However, establishments will still have to keep a customer register.

In addition, new phases of the deconfinement plan will come into effect this week, including the opening of day camps and summer camps.

Starting Friday, June 25, Quebecers will also be able to go to festivals and large outdoor events, with a maximum of 3,500 spectators at each site, while respecting health measures.

The drive-in theatres located at the green and yellow levels will also be able to accommodate 3,500 people.

