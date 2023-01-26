Defence minister to announce Canada sending 4 tanks to Ukraine: sources

Rachel Aiello

Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter

Defence Minister Anita Anand is set to announce Thursday that Canada will be sending four battle tanks to Ukraine, sources tell CTV News.

According to government sources, in addition to the initial four Leopard 2 tanks, Canada is considering sending more tanks at a later date.

Anand has a news conference scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET where she's set to "announce next steps of Canadian military aid to Ukraine.”

This comes after days of dodging questions about whether Canada would be joining other allied nations who have already responded to Ukraine's request for tanks.

On Wednesday, after increasing pressure, Germany and the United States announced they would be organizing the shipment of dozens of Leopard 2 tanks, The Associated Press has reported. And, after Poland called on the German government to permit other countries – such as Canada -- who have purchased these German-made military vehicles to follow suit, Berlin greenlit their re-export.

Ahead of Anand's announcement, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on Canada to join them.

"It is very important that the free world is in full solidarity supporting Ukraine," Morawiecki said in an exclusive interview with CTV News Channel’s Power Play. "Modern tanks are very important, extremely important on this battlefield in Ukraine. So I do hope that Canada is going to be even more generous in Canadian supplies for Ukraine."

The Canadian Armed Forces currently has 82 German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks, but they are in various states of serviceability.

Asked daily this week whether Canada would be willing to send any to Ukraine, federal officials including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wouldn't say, pointing to the more than $1 billion in military assistance Canada has provided Ukraine since February 2022.

"Canadians know that in order to get to lasting peace, we need to make sure that we continue to arm Ukraine," Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly told reporters on Monday during the federal cabinet retreat.

Ukraine has been asking allies to offer up these military vehicles to assist its now nearly year-long defence against Russia, though the call has prompted concerns around escalating the conflict.

The issue was discussed without resolution at a meeting with members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany last week, which Anand attended.

Russia has responded to the news of a coalition of Western countries supplying these tanks to Ukraine by launching a new wave of attacks, according to The Associated Press.

With files from CTV News' Annie Bergeron-Oliver, Mike Le Couteur, and Vassy Kapelos