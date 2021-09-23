Delta cases rise as Quebec reports seven new deaths due to COVID-19; infections increase by 754

Quebec reported an increase of 754 coronavirus infections Thursday, bringing the province's total to 405,728 cases since the pandemic began.

Seven more people have been died due to the virus, bringing that total to 11,347.

Public health is monitoring 6,518 active COVID-19 cases Thursday after 678 people were reported as recovered.

Hospitalizations increased by three overall since Wednesday after 32 people were admitted and 29 were discharged.

There are now 283 people in hospital, with 90 in the ICU. Six people entered intensive care since Wednesday's update and seven have gone home.

DELTA ON THE RISE

Quebec reported a sharp increase in cases associated with the Delta variant Thursday.

The province added 1,124 cases to that tally, which now stands at 17,318.

Public health says the Delta variant accounted for 67 per cent of new cases between Aug. 29 to Sept. 4.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

The province delivered 16,588 vaccine doses Thursday.

So far, 83 per cent of eligible Quebecers (aged 12 and up) have been fully vaccinated, while 88 per cent have received at least one dose.

Of the newly reported cases, most of them were among those who weren't fully vaccinated.

People who never got a shot, or received their first dose less than two weeks prior, accounted for 542 of Thursday's 754 infections.

According to public health, unvaccinated people are 34.6 times more likely to be hospitalized after contracting COVID-19.